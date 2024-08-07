Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 93,588 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 393.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kellanova were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kellanova from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $4,824,378.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,608,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,264,044.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $45,509,110 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

