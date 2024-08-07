Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 98,395 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 484.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,395 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.