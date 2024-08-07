Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 2,340.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,651 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CION Investment were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CION Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,069,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,859 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in CION Investment by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION Investment stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.69.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,210 shares of company stock valued at $39,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

