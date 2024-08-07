Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 186.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DD. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

