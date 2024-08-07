Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $5.79 Million Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.67% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,265,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 471,161 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS EYLD opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.