Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $6.21 Million Position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 213,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $462,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Price Performance

CGIE opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

