Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 7.02% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $750,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTRB opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

About Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

