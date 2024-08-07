CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 79,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CF opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.54.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

