Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total value of $684,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,437,796.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ANET opened at $323.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $1,405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $3,238,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

