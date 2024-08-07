Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Lowered to $147.00 at Barclays

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $193.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.31.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $122.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.52. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $109.48 and a 12-month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,031,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.