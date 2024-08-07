Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDT

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $396.64 million, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,306,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.