Chatham Lodging Trust to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $396.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.32.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.48 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,230.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

