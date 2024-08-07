Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Chegg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHGG

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE CHGG opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chegg by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,024 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 873,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.