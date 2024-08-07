Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chegg from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $2,927,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 394,714 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

