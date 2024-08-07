Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Chegg Trading Down 22.4 %

Chegg stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Chegg by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 141,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 78,024 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 873,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

