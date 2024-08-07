Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chegg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Get Chegg alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg

Chegg Stock Down 22.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chegg has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 11,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $12,091,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 23,988.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 947,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 943,703 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 873,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 809,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.