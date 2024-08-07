Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chemed Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $575.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $545.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.49. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.