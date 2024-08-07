Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CC. Barclays cut their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Chemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CC

Chemours Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CC opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 456,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Chemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.