Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

CHMI opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.64%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.