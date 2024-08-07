Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock Holdings Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CPK stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPK. Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.