Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Lowered to $185.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $203.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.12. Chevron has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

