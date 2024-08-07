Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $318,877.12 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

