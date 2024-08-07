Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $318,877.12 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Chewy Stock Performance
NYSE CHWY opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. Research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
