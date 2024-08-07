ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) CEO Kelly Potes Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Potes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Potes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Kelly Potes acquired 2,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ COFS opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.