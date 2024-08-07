Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Shares Up 8.9%

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.31 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 5,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.02.
Chord Energy Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
