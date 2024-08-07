Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

