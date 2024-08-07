Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.00 million.
Chorus Aviation Stock Down 4.2 %
Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.51 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus Aviation
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.