Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.00 million.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.51 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$483.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHR. Cormark upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

