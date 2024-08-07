Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 48,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 35,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.