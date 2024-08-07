Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 10,229 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 10,229 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $16,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Scott Buchanan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 4,103 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $6,893.04.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 8,443 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $14,353.10.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 20,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 12,875 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $23,561.25.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of BTM stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.35. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

