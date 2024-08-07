Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.4736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
