Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.34. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.4736 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.