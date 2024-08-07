Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $101.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

