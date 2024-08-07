Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Lowered to $110.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $259,967,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $69,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,233,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

