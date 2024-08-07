CIBC Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $47.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Magna International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Magna International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.94.

NYSE MGA opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Magna International has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $61.85.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

