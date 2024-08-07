Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.99

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.96. Cielo shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 816 shares trading hands.

Cielo Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.03.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

