Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNK. Macquarie upped their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE CNK opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

