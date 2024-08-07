Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNK. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

CNK stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,001,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $15,975,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $13,250,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

