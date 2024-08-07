Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $30.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,000,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

