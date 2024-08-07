Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNK. Macquarie increased their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $29,323,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after buying an additional 234,400 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

