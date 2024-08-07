Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE CFG opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group
In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
