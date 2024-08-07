Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

NYSE:CFG opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 383,947 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

