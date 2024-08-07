Clarus Co. (CLAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 19th

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Clarus has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Clarus has a payout ratio of -500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.89. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

