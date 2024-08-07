Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YOU. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

