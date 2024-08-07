Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $38.30 on Monday. Clearfield has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $545.12 million, a PE ratio of -153.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares in the company, valued at $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,148,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

