Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 876337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% in the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 2.7 %

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $908.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

