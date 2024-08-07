CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.45

Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.45 and traded as high as $22.36. CNB Financial shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 40,259 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on CCNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth about $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
