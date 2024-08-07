Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.66.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $41,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after buying an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,959 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,966,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 942,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 642,800 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

