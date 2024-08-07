Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $38.07 on Monday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cognex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,206,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,842,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

