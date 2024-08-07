Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

CGTX stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

