Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
CGTX stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.46. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
