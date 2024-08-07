Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $80.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,786,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

