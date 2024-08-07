Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of COHN stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $12.82.
Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile
Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Company Inc.
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Medical Technology Stock Benefits from Rising Acute Care Demand
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 High-ROIC Stocks to Watch During a Market Sell-Off
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- AI-Powered Lending Stock Surges on Rate Cut Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.