Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of COHN stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $12.82.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 77.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

