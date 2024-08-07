Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s previous close.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.38.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $194.17 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,428,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,221 shares of company stock valued at $52,617,808 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

